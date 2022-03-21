NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said he plans to retire from the force at the end of April.

The announcement came Monday morning. Bleichner has served as chief of police since 2011 and has been a member of the Normal Police Department since 1991.

“I have given this great consideration and the time is right,” Bleichner said. “The organization has six new recruits preparing to report to the academy at the end of April, and I am confident the department is headed in a positive direction. I cannot adequately express my gratitude for all the opportunities I have been afforded during my career,” he continued.

Normal City Manager Pamela Reece said the city has been fortunate to have Bleichner as police chief.

“He has served with the highest ideals of professionalism and integrity and is a role model to many. Chief Bleichner leaves a legacy of leading with humility and a dedication to the importance of mentoring others and promoting a professional culture,” Reece said. “I am grateful for his steady, visionary leadership and ability to cultivate strong community partnerships. Chief Bleichner’s impact on the department, the organization and the entire community will endure.”

Reece is expected to announce plans for Bleichner’s replacement by the end of March.