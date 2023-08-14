NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Police here continue to investigate a shooting that occurred over the weekend that left a boy with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Normal Police Department were at a hospital on Aug. 12 on an unrelated case when they learned a person had arrived with a gunshot wound, according to the department.

Through their investigation, they learned the shooting occurred in the 700 block of West Orlando Avenue at an apartment building. That investigation continues, the department said.

The following day, Aug. 13, at about 9 p.m., officers went to the area of Summit and Bakeswell streets after they were told of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a house which had been struck by bullets.

Both matters remain under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two incidents were related.