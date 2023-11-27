NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is continuing to ask the public for help looking for a missing endangered woman on Monday.

According to a Normal police Facebook post, 50-year-old Julie Harris was reported missing in January and was last seen by her family on Dec. 6, 2022.

Harris has brown hair and glasses and has a medical history of seizures.

She has been known to frequent the area around the Bloomington Normal area and Pontiac.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Normal police at (309) 454-9535.