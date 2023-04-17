NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In an effort to prevent crime and protect officers the Normal Police Department is getting new equipment.

The police department was awarded $500,000 in a Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Grant. The purpose of the grant is to help with community development and crime prevention.

Some items had to be approved by Normal Town Council for purchase.

On Monday, the council approved a $59,836 3D scanning system, $51,961 worth of hard body armor, $164,974 for two mobile surveillance trailer systems, a $43,660 rapid response trailer and a $34,374 tethered drone system. That total is $354, 805.

Money awarded will also be spent on software upgrades, training and educational programming aimed to reduce violence.