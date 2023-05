NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

According to Normal Police Department Facebook, 13-year-old Cole Turner was last seen Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

Turner is described as 5’8″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and long blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing black jeans with a bear logo on the right thigh and black Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of Cole’s location are implored to call Normal Police Department at (309) 454-9535.