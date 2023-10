NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Facebook is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

27-year-old Ashley Broadus was originally reported missing on Oct. 11 and was last seen on Sept. 29 around 9 p.m.

Broadus drives a white 1999 4-door Buick with IL license plate number DF3546.

Normal police believe she may be in the Chicago area.

Anyone with information on Ashley’s whereabouts is implored to call the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.