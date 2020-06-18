Normal Police Department organizes ‘United Against Police Brutality’ walk

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is hosting a peaceful rally and walk Thursday afternoon.

The community is encouraged to be a part of the “United Against Police Brutality Walk” in Uptown Normal.

Those interested can gather at Uptown Circle at 4 p.m.

The group will walk through Uptown Normal and will end at the Normal Police Department.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner says he wants the community to know officers are there to help.

“Officers want to come to work, they want to do the right thing and go home, we want to serve the community in the best way possible. The community wants to have safety and security and a sound police department, and so this was an opportunity to come together,” said Chief Bleichner.

Masks are being recommended by the police department for this event.