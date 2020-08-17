Normal Police find body in wooded area near Greenbriar and Hershey

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are trying to identify the remains of a body found Monday afternoon in a wooded area in the north part of Normal near Greenbriar Drive and Hershey Road.

Credit: Sara Allen, WMBD

Patrol officers responded to reports of a body in the area around 12:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, they found the body and called in detectives and representatives from the McLean County Coroner’s Office to inspect and identify the remains.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and more information about the deceased is expected to be released afterward.

This incident remains under investigation by the Normal Police Department (NPD) and the McLean County Coroner’s Office. Those that traveled through the area recently and have information to aid the investigation are encouraged to call NPD at 309-454-9535 or 309-888-5030.

