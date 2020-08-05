Normal police officer finds garage on fire at Towanda and Baugh

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — While on patrol Tuesday evening, a Normal police officer came across a garage fire next to an apartment building.

The officer reported the fire just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The building, located at the corner of Towanda Ave. and Baugh Drive was a four-unit apartment building with detached garages on the back of the building.

The officer said flames were visible from the outside. He attempted to warn building occupants about the fire.

Normal Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after getting the call from the officer. Normal Police Department closed Towanda Ave. and Baugh Drive for approximately 30 minutes due to apparatus and fire hoses crossing the roadway.

Before it went out, it triggered a second alarm, which called in off-duty firefighters and requests a Rapid Intervention Team from Bloomington Fire Department (BFD). BFD was released from the call after learning the garage was detached and the fire had not spread into the residential spaces.

Firefighters had the fire under control within half an hour. The southern-most garage unit sustained heavy damage as smoke and heat smoldered contents of the garage, including a vehicle parked inside.

Normal Fire Department Investigators are still trying to identify the origin and cause of the fire. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected