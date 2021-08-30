UPDATE: Five shot in officer-involved shooting in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE) — Normal Police Chief Rich Bleichner confirmed five people have been shot after an officer-involved shooting took place near the 2000 block of N. Linden Street Monday.

Bleichner said while no police were shot, they did discharge their guns.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but Bleichner confirmed they were taken into custody.

At this time, Illinois State Police have taken over that part of the investigation, Bleichner said.

(UPDATE) — Illinois State University Police said a suspect is in custody after police responded to a “shooting incident” in North Normal.

In a tweet, they said the suspect has been arrested and police are investigating the scene. They also said there is no threat to the campus community.

We are aware that Normal Police have responded to a shooting incident in North Normal. There is no threat to the campus community. Suspect is in custody and an investigation is ongoing. — IL State Univ Police (@ISUPolice) August 30, 2021

Normal Police updated their Facebook saying while the scene is secure, it will remain active while police investigate the scene. They said the investigation could last for “several more hours.”

At this time, drivers will not be able to travel on Linden Street near the 2000 block heading North.

Normal Police are currently handling an active situation at The Landings Trailer Court located at 2000 N. Linden Street.

Police are asking residents in the area to shelter in place and lock their doors. They are also asking all drivers to avoid entering or exiting the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.