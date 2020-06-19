Law enforcement walk against police brutality

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday, the Normal Police Department walked against police brutality with the community. Officers said they are coming together for one common goal, which is to protect and serve.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner spoke about saying recent events across the country that have impacted McLean County.

“Today, our walk is a visual statement that excessive police actions like what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis and things that have happened in other cities across our nation have no place in policing,” Bleichner said. “

Dozens of people, including the officers, gathered in Uptown Circle to walk in solidarity. Participants walked from Uptown Circle to the Normal Police Department.

“Being out in the community speaking with people one on one answering some questions and just being a part of the group I think our message can come across much more clear,” NPD Officer Brad Park said.

Officer Jasmine Johnson, with NPD, said she pitched the idea to walk against police brutality and with the support of her colleagues that vision came to fruition. This is one of the reasons Johnson stresses the importance of diversity in the workplace.

“It’s important to be able to understand the different experience that different people bring to the table um and it’s important for community to see that it’s people like them that work for the community,” Johnson said.

Being open and honest, Johnson said after George Floyd died at the hands of police officers she felt uncomfortable putting on her uniform. Soon after she had a change of heart, realizing why it is important for her to be on the force.

“It just made me realize that that’s the reason I’m in this role to create understanding about what’s current going on,” she said.

Janessa Williams, chair of the Normal Human Relations Commission joined officers in the march. Williams said she is angry. “The country’s original sin that this continues to happen to black people and black men, in particular, that police have become militarized across the country and don’t value the lives of black people,” she said.

Williams appreciates the steps officers are taking to create change and bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities but said more work needs to be done.

Marches and protests have a place in change but we also need to figure out what are the actions, what are the next steps, what are the accountability measures and who’s going to do that? Janessa Williams, Normal Human Relations Commission

The Normal Police Department said they condemn the excessive force that left George Floyd dead, adding they cannot let what happened in Minneapolis happen in McLean county.