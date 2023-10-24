NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department announced they will take part in the National Drug Take back on Saturday.

According to a Normal police Facebook post, residents will be able to dispose of old, unwanted or expired prescription medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive is part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency‘s program to remove unneeded drugs in a safe manner.

Proper disposal of medication not only saves lives but also protects the environment.

Items that are not accepted at the take back include liquid medication, needles, thermometers, oxygen containers pressurized canisters and chemotherapy/radioactive substances.

More information on the DEA’s Take Back is available here.