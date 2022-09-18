NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fatal shooting at the Candlewood Suites in Normal is under investigation. Police believe the incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

Officers arrived at the hotel around 3:40 a.m. where they found an injured man in the parking lot. The 29-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released by authorities.

Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to contact NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593 or email cso@npd.org.

Continue following CentralIllinoisProud.com for more updates.