NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal police continue to investigate a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday night.

No one was hurt during the incident which occurred at about 11:10 p.m., according to Brad Park of the Normal Police Department. Officers did find shell casings and there was property damage to the apartment complex, located in the 1600 block of Northbrook Drive.

Park said no more information would be released as the matter was a pending investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should call Detective Alex Curry at (309) 454-9527, or to remain anonymous, use the Tip411 service by texting NORMALPD to 847411, leave a space and then enter your tip.