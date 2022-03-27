NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead following a crash in Normal Saturday afternoon.

The man, a 63-year-old from Normal, died just before midnight Saturday after receiving treatment for his injuries, according to Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner.

Two cars crashed around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Towanda Ave. and Shelbourne Dr. The other driver, an 18-year-old woman from Normal, was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

The crash is under investigation by the Normal Police Department, McLean County Coroner’s Office, and the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team.

More information will likely be released Monday, Bleichner said in a statement.