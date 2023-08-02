NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department announced via press release Wednesday that officers spent over 108 hours during Speed Awareness Month enforcing speed related violations throughout Normal.

In the 108 hours, officers issued 138 total traffic citations consisting of 123 speeding citations, two cell phone violation citations, and 12 other vehicle code violation citations.

The release states that one of the stops led to one criminal arrest.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) funded the speed awareness grant to the Normal Police Department for the extra enforcement detail during July.

The police department’s extra enforcing ran from July 6 to July 31.