NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 12-year-old Monday.

According to a Normal police Facebook post, Zhaliegh Payne was last seen at her residence in North Normal on April 30 at approximately 4 p.m. She is considered a missing runaway.

She was last seen wearing black leggings. Payne is known to frequent the area around Gridley Street in Bloomington.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Normal police at (309) 454-9535.