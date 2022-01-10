Normal Police looking for 2 suspects in ‘Manhunt Monday’ posts

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department (NPD) is requesting help from the public to locate suspects in multiple crimes, according to posts on its Facebook page. It called the series of posts “Manhunt Monday.”

One suspect is part of a burglary investigation, and the department stated in its post to take notice of the backpack the suspect is wearing.

The public is asked to contact Officer Ryan Ritter at (309) 454-9535 or rritter@normal.org with any information.

Another case involves a theft/credit card fraud investigation.

Information can be directed to Detective Jon Cleveland at (309) 454-9614 or jcleveland@normal.org.

NPD was attempting to identify a set of suspects in a retail theft investigation. Both suspects were identified in “under 5 minutes,” NPD posted on its Facebook page.

WMBD will reach out to NPD for any other information regarding “Manhunt Monday.”