Normal Police looking for burglary suspects

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal police officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people that broke into a cannabis dispensary on Monday, June 1.

In the video released by the Normal Police Department (NPD), the suspects can be seen entering the building of Beyond/Hello Normal Cannabis Dispensary after one of them kicked in a vulnerable part of the building. The suspects look for valuable goods before exiting the premises promptly.

Though the video says the incident took place in July, NPD confirmed it as a typo.

Those with information about the suspects are encouraged to contact Detective Jason Hollenkamp with any information at jhollenkamp@normal.org or 309-454-9730. When calling/emailing, reference case number 202006292.

