NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a Hobby Lobby retail theft suspect Monday.

According to a Normal Police Manhunt Monday Facebook Post, the suspect entered Hobby Lobby with an empty purse and left when it was full.

The suspect was seen with a young girl.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Easter at 309-454-9535 or eeaster@normal.org.