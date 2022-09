NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered juvenile Monday.

According to a Normal Police Facebook post, 16-year-old Aaron Beaty was last seen around Normal West High school.

He was last seen wearing an orange T-Shirt with Eastview on the front and black shorts.

Aaron is autistic and may respond nonverbally if approached.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Normal police at (309) 888-5030 or 911.