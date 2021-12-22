Normal Police looking for missing girl Wednesday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are asking the public for help locating a missing girl Wednesday.

Police said 12-year-old Mariah Walter was last seen outside her residence in Normal at approximately 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Walter is a white female, 5 foot 3 inches tall, and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, a scar on her right elbow, and a mole under her right eye. She was last seen wearing a white Adidas shirt and all-black Adidas pants.

Those with any information on her location are encouraged to contact the Normal Police Department by calling (309)-454-9535 and asking for Detective Badalamenti.

