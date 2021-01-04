Normal Police looking for missing man

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing/endangered man.

31-year-old Michael Parola Jr. was last seen around Orlando Ave. Jan. 3.

He was last seen driving a red PT Cruiser, with a missing drivers side mirror and damage to the passenger side rear door handle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Normal Police at 309-454-9535.