NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police department is asking the public for help locating a missing/endangered person Friday.

According to a Normal Police Facebook post, 35-year-old Cherie Dew was last seen at her residence Wednesday.

Police have unconfirmed information that Dew may have been in the Champaign area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Normal Police at 309-454-9535.

This story will be updated when more information is available.