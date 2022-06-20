NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help locating a person Monday.

According to a Normal Police Department Facebook post, an arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Victoria Downey of Pekin.

Downey has been charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft with victims aged 60 and older.

Normal police stated that they do not have a picture of Downey to share at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local police or Normal police at 309-454-9535.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.