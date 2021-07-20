Normal Police looking for public’s help identifying shoplifters

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects from separate shoplifting cases.

The first suspect is a Black male between the ages of 18 and 30 and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and light blue shorts with lobsters on them. Stolen items included vape cartridges.

The second suspect is reportedly a hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 35. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a mask with skulls on it, and white shoes. He was driving a red mid-2000 Chevy Malibu Maxx. Police said the license plate possibly starts with CM. Stolen items included a wireless and wired pet fence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Officer Krueger at 309-454-9535.