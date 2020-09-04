Normal police looking for retail theft suspect

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal police are asking for the public’s help Friday in identifying a suspect of a retail theft.

Police said the incident took place at a Walmart. They provided a picture which is posted below:

The suspect was wearing a sky-blue baseball cap with a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Those with information can contact Officer Potts at 309-454-9535 or at wpotts@normal.org.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected