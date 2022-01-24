Normal Police looking for retail theft suspect on Manhunt Monday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft investigation.

In a Facebook post, police alleged the suspect stole ladies’ wallets, most likely from the Von Maur store located inside the Shoppes at College Hills. He left the area in a black Chevy HHR, they said.

Police included two photos of the suspect in the post:





The suspect may not be from the Bloomington-Normal area, police said.

Those with any information that will help identify the suspect are encouraged to contact Officer Zabukovec by calling 309-454-9535 or by emailing jzabukovec@normal.org.