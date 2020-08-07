Normal police looking for retail theft suspect

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect of retail theft.
The theft took place at a Von Maur in the Bloomington/Normal area.
Those with information on the suspect can contact Officer Potts by calling 309-454-9535 or by emailing them at wpotts@normal.org.
