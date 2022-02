NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department (NPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a battery of an elderly person.

According to an NPD Manhunt Monday Facebook post, the suspect made contact with, and battered, an elderly man on Feb. 5 in the parking lot of Qik-n-EZ on E. Vernon Avenue.

Those with any information are encouraged to contact Normal Officer Max Yanor at (309) 454-9535 or myanor@normal.org.