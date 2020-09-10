Normal police looking for theft suspect

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help locating the suspect of a theft investigation.

Police said the suspect is a white male who may have a tattoo on his inner right forearm.

Those with information about the suspect are encouraged to contact Officer Nyman at 309-454-9535 or via email at cnyman@normal.org.

