NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department is looking for help in the identification of two women who allegedly stole more than $700 of merchandise from a department store earlier this month.

In a post on their Facebook Page, NPD stated that two unnamed women entered Von Maur on Aug. 11 and stole merchandise. Apparently, they later returned some of the stolen goods by placing them in a bag and taping that bag to the door of the store.

NPD hinted that they have higher-quality photos than the one posted, and would share said photos if the women do not come forward.

Anyone with information about the two suspects should contact Officer Forman at Normal PD by calling 309-454-9535.