NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents.

According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Darren Wolters at 309-433-3415 or dwolters@normal.org.