NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police announced five different firearm arrests since November via news release.

The arrests were part of the department’s effort to get illegal guns off the streets.

Those arrested include:

  • Jordan Darm, Age 19, Bloomington IL
  • Roderick Simmons, Age 36, Bloomington IL
  • Jeremaiah McCottrell, Age 22, Normal IL
  • Monae Lewis, Age 33, Normal IL
  • Shawndell Wright, Age 29, Normal IL

All of them were charged with various firearm-related charges including, aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon, no FOID, and resisting police.

All the cases were reviewed and charged by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office.