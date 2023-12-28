NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police announced five different firearm arrests since November via news release.

The arrests were part of the department’s effort to get illegal guns off the streets.

Those arrested include:

Jordan Darm, Age 19, Bloomington IL

Roderick Simmons, Age 36, Bloomington IL

Jeremaiah McCottrell, Age 22, Normal IL

Monae Lewis, Age 33, Normal IL

Shawndell Wright, Age 29, Normal IL

All of them were charged with various firearm-related charges including, aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon, no FOID, and resisting police.

All the cases were reviewed and charged by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office.