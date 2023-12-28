NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police announced five different firearm arrests since November via news release.
The arrests were part of the department’s effort to get illegal guns off the streets.
Those arrested include:
- Jordan Darm, Age 19, Bloomington IL
- Roderick Simmons, Age 36, Bloomington IL
- Jeremaiah McCottrell, Age 22, Normal IL
- Monae Lewis, Age 33, Normal IL
- Shawndell Wright, Age 29, Normal IL
All of them were charged with various firearm-related charges including, aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon, no FOID, and resisting police.
All the cases were reviewed and charged by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office.