Normal Police morning the passing of former K9 Officer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police announced the passing of a retired K9 officer Friday.

K9 Barrett served the city of Normal from 2012 to 2019. Barrett retired in 2019 after he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

During his seven years of service, Barrett helped seize over 37,000 grams of illegal drugs and assisted in 459 arrests.

Barrett enjoyed his retirement with his handler, Officer Cleveland.

Normal police are asking residents to keep K9 Barrett, Officer Cleveland, and family in their thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News