Normal police officer arrested for DUI

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested for driving under the influence Friday, April 2.

Deputies with the McLean County Sheriff’s Department arrested Amanda Street for driving under the influence, disregarding a stop sign, and improper lane usage.

Normal Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

Street is a resource officer at Normal Community West High School and has been an officer with Normal Police Department for more than 18 years.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

