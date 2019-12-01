Normal police officer charged for theft, placed on administrative leave

NORMAL, Ill.– An 18-year veteran from the Normal Police Department is placed on administrative leave.

The leave comes after Brian Williams responded to a 911 call Monday for a possible drug overdose. Following that incident, the department was later notified that the resident was missing money after receiving Williams’s help.

Normal Police began a criminal and internal investigation into the alleged theft. During the preliminary stage, facts supported the decision to utilize assistance from the Illinois State Police.

Williams was arrested on theft-related charges by ISP on Thursday and will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

This story will be updated.

