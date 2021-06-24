Normal Police officer retires after more than two decades with the department

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Officer Melissa Zabukovec has anounced that after 22 years with the Normal Police Department, she will be retiring.

Officer Zabukovec spent her career as a patrol officer, but also acted as a Field Training Officer, NPD Honor Guard and Emergency Response Unit Medic.

Community members may recognize officer Zabukovec for her work as NPD Youth Program Counselor.

On the Facebook post announcing her departure, the department wrote, “She may be a bit shorter than most Officers, but her heart and compassion are immeasurable.”