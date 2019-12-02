Normal Police Officer under investigation; faces charges of theft

NORMAL, Ill. — An 18-year veteran of the Normal Police Department is now on administrative leave, after he finds himself at the center of an investigation.

46-year-old Brian Williams, is being investigated on theft related charges by the Illinois State Police department.

The allegations stem from a call Williams responded to on November 25th, in which NPD was notified of a possible overdose. Williams was the one in charge of checking the well-being of the individual. The individual was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the call, a relative of the deceased individual made the department aware that approximately $12,000 was missing money from the home. NPD began investigating the claims.

A couple days later, the relative told officials that she began recieving calls from an unknown number. She says the person on the other end said he/she knew where the money was, and in order for it to be returned in full she must tell law enforcement to drop the investigation.

She says she received another the following day in which the same person said if she complied the money would be delivered to her at a gas station in Pontiac.

ISP engaged in surveillance of the area where they noticed a male place the money in a phone booth next to the gas station. The relative retrieved money and shortly after officers approached the vehicle of the man who put the money in the phone booth. Authorities say upon detainment the individual intified himself as NPD officer Brian Williams.

As of December 1st officials say Williams faces charges of Theft and Possession of Stolen Property, with a bond is set at $30,000 (10%).

This investigation is still ongoing and in a press release over the weekend, Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said “The normal police department holds the public’s trust in the highest regard and will work diligently to complete a thorough and effective investigation.”