NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department (NPD) honored several officers who showed “heroism” during a 2021 incident.

According to a Facebook post, Officers Evan Easter, Cory Philips, and Shane Bachman were awarded the Combat Cross Medal by Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner. The award is “the highest honor that can be awarded to an Officer at NPD.”

The award stated:

“For the successful and intelligent performance of duty on August 30, 2021, and the act of extraordinary heroism, while in [a] personal confrontation with an armed adversary on Lambert Drive, at imminent hazard to your own life. Your bravery and decisive action prevented further certain harm to members of the community.”

In addition, Officer Kyley Hepler and Sgt. Jon McCauley received a Meritorious Service Award for their efforts that day to contribute to the “valuable police accomplishment.”