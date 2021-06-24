Normal Police Officers to participate in run for the Special Olympics

by: Brandon Raglow

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Officers will run to celebrate the special olympics on Friday.

As part of the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, Normal Officers will be running 34 miles to show their support and raise money for the special olympics and its athletes.

Their route will take them from Towanda Barnes Road to Fort Jesse Road. They will take Fort Jesse Road all the way to the Special Olympics Illinois Headquarters.

According to a Facebook post, the officers plan on finishing their run at 2 p.m.

The link to donate is available here.

