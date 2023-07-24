NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The Normal Police are asking for the public’s help to build a case against an alleged Lego thief.

Normal Police Department Facebook confirms that the Lego Bandit has stolen hundreds of dollars worth of little plastic bricks.

On July 11, the Bandit stole over $700 from Meijer and has been described as a tall man with glasses, a light t-shirt, and jeans who made his escape in a black SUV.

In all his years, the Lego Bandit has spent his days trying to build the most powerful empire in the Lego world. The Lego Bandit seek to deprive the youth of the famous childhood toy in order to feed his own needs. Normal Police Department

All jokes aside, Lego is a big business, and Lego theft can be just as profitable. Lego sets often have high retail prices and have previously accumulated more value in the aftermarket from collectors.

Anyone who can identify him and is brave enough to come forward is encouraged to contact Officer Sage at (309) 454-9535 or esage@normal.org.

Tips can also be texted by the keyword NORMALPD to 847411.