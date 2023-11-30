NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Local police departments released the results of their Thanksgiving weekend DUI enforcement.

According to a Normal police news release, the directed patrol covered about 21 1/2 hours. During the patrol, officers made nine traffic stops, two DUI-related arrests and issued 15 citations.

Bloomington police also released their numbers, which included two DUI arrests, one felony arrest, four speeding citations, five uninsured drivers and one drug arrest.

Officers joined Illinois State Police and other law enforcement agencies across the state to participate in “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaigns that ran from Nov. 17 to 27.

Officers worked to make sure they were highly visibility to encourage safer driving while there were more vehicles on the road for the Holiday.

The enforcement effort was possible thanks to federal funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation.