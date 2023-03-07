NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal police department released additional information on a double shooting near 710 Orlando Ave. at 6:09 p.m. Monday.

According to a Normal police press release, officers located two men struck by gunfire when they arrived on the scene and immediately began life-saving measures.

The victims were both transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

The initial investigation determined that gunfire came from a vehicle that drove through the Orlando Northbrook Apartment complex.

No arrests have been made at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Normal police were assisted by Illinois State Police, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State University PD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Normal Police Department at (309) 454-9535. Anyone who wishes to provide anonymous information can use the Tip411 service by texting NORMALPD to 847411, leave a space and then entering your tip. The Normal PD app can also provide an anonymous tip.