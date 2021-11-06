Normal Police respond to Saturday morning home invasion

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police responded to a home invasion at an apartment near Walnut and Taylor Street at approximately 5:52 a.m. Saturday.

According to Normal Police, 22-year-old Zachary M. James forced entry into an apartment and was chased out by the resident. The resident reported that James had a large knife.

James was taken into custody shortly after the incident and is charged with trespassing to a residence with a person present and criminal damage to property.

No injuries were reported.

The James is currently being held in the McLean County Jail.

