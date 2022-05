NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal teenager has gone missing, and police are asking the public to help find him.

Xavier Caldwell was last seen at his home Sunday at about 11 a.m. Police do not know what he was wearing, as he changed clothes before he left.

Caldwell is known to hang around Amanda Brooke apartments, as well as Orlando Avenue and local parks.

Those with any information about his whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.