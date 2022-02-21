NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are asking the public for help identifying suspects in a retail theft investigation.

In a Facebook post, police alleged the women shown in the pictures below entered the Von Maur store located inside the Shoppes at College Hills and committed retail theft.

The red-haired woman not wearing a mask was with the other two suspects during this time. When store staff confronted the suspects, they ran and left in a Silver Ford Edge vehicle, police said.

Those with any information that will help identify the suspects are encouraged to contact Officer Max Yanor at 309-454-9535 or myanor@normal.org, referencing case number 202201728.