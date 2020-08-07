Normal police searching for credit card fraud suspect

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a suspect of credit card fraud.
Police said the images were not of the highest quality, but they hope the photo of the vehicle could help residents identify the suspect.
Those with information on the suspect can contact detective Wolters by calling 309-433-3415 or by emailing them at dwolters@normal.org.
