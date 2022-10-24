NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help identify a suspect in a forgery investigation Monday.

According to a Normal police Facebook post, the suspect cashed several stolen checks around central Illinois, totaling close to $60,000.

The suspect is believed to be related to the Felony Lane Gang that preys on victims who leave their wallets or purses in their cars.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Bruno at 309-454-9535 or nbruno@normal.org.