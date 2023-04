NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing/endangered adult.

According to the Normal Police Department Facebook, 44-year-old Patrick Hampshire was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, a camo Chicago Cubs hat, and blue shoes.

Hampshire was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday near the 200 block of Orlando and may be on foot.

Anyone with information on Patrick is encouraged to contact Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.